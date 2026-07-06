Haaland's Late Brace Stuns Brazil as Norway Reach First World Cup Quarterfinal

Erling Haaland delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, scoring two late goals to hand Norway a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil in the round of 16, sending the five-time world champions crashing out at their earliest stage since 1990.

A Historic Night for Norwegian Football

Norway's progression to the quarterfinal marks a watershed moment in the nation's footballing history, as they have never previously advanced this far in a World Cup. The victory was built on a combination of clinical finishing from their talismanic striker and an extraordinary goalkeeping performance from Orjan Nyland, who was nothing short of sensational throughout the contest.

Haaland Proves the Difference

With Brazil appearing set to progress, Haaland seized the moment in the closing stages of the match, netting twice to overturn the scoreline and silence the overwhelming wave of support behind the South American giants. It was precisely the kind of decisive, high-pressure performance that has come to define the Manchester City striker's career at both club and international level.

Brazil's Earliest Exit in Over Three Decades

For Brazil, the defeat represents a devastating blow to their long-standing ambition of securing a sixth World Cup title. The five-time champions have not been eliminated at this stage of the tournament since 1990, making Sunday's result one of the most painful in their storied history.

Norway advance to their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal

Brazil eliminated in the round of 16 for the first time since 1990

Erling Haaland scored both Norwegian goals late in the match

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was outstanding in keeping Brazil at bay

The result is certain to send shockwaves through world football and firmly establishes Norway as one of the most dangerous remaining sides in the tournament. Attention now turns to who Haaland and his teammates will face in the quarterfinal, as Norway dare to dream of going even further in a competition that has already exceeded all expectations for the Scandinavian nation.

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