Nittambuwa Man Arrested as Wildlife Officers Uncover Hidden Ivory Tusk and Ornaments

Wildlife conservation authorities have made a significant arrest in Nittambuwa following the discovery of illegally possessed elephant ivory, including a tusk fragment, a ring, and a pendant crafted from the protected material.

Ivory Items Recovered During Operation

Officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation moved swiftly to intercept the suspect after receiving information regarding the possession of prohibited wildlife products. During the operation, officials recovered a piece of an elephant tusk along with two ivory accessories — a ring and a pendant — all of which are strictly prohibited under Sri Lanka's wildlife protection laws.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

A suspect linked to the seized items was subsequently arrested in the Nittambuwa area. The individual is expected to face charges under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which governs the possession, trade, and transportation of protected wildlife products in Sri Lanka.

A Continuing Battle Against Wildlife Crime

The seizure highlights the ongoing threat posed by illegal ivory trade and the black market for wildlife products across the island. Sri Lanka's elephant population, already under pressure from habitat loss and human-elephant conflict, remains vulnerable to poaching and illegal exploitation.

Possession of ivory is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law

Penalties include heavy fines and imprisonment

Wildlife authorities continue to conduct targeted operations island-wide

Conservation groups have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement and harsher sentencing to deter would-be offenders. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity involving wildlife products to the nearest wildlife conservation office or police station.