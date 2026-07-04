Ukrainian Woman Disguised as Man Sought Over Monaco Parcel Bomb Attack

Authorities in Monaco are hunting a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman believed to be responsible for a parcel bombing in the affluent city-state, after officials revealed she carried out the attack while disguised as a man.

Suspect Identified as Anastasiia Berezovska

The Monaco deputy prosecutor has confirmed that Anastasiia Berezovska is the primary suspect in connection with the incident, in which a package was deliberately left in the entrance hall of a residential apartment building before the perpetrator fled the scene.

Investigators believe Berezovska adopted a male disguise during the attack, a detail that has complicated initial identification efforts and raised serious concerns about the calculated nature of the operation.

A Brazen Attack in One of the World's Most Secure States

The bombing has sent shockwaves through Monaco, a tiny but enormously wealthy principality on the French Riviera widely regarded as one of the most heavily monitored and security-conscious territories in the world. The fact that a suspect was able to plant an explosive device and escape has prompted urgent questions about how the incident was allowed to unfold.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full extent of casualties or damage resulting from the blast, but a cross-border manhunt is now underway to locate Berezovska, who remains at large.

Investigation Ongoing

Monaco law enforcement, working in coordination with international partners, is treating the case with the utmost urgency. The use of a disguise suggests a degree of premeditation that investigators are taking very seriously as they piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing, and the motive behind the attack remains under active investigation.

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