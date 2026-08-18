Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam Granted Bail Amid Corruption Probe

Former Cabinet Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been released on bail following his remand detention in connection with corruption allegations, along with an employee attached to his fuel station who was also held in custody over the same matter.

Background of the Case

Kariyawasam, a prominent political figure who previously served as a Cabinet Minister, was taken into remand custody after authorities levelled corruption-related allegations against him. An employee of a fuel station linked to the former minister was similarly remanded as part of the investigation into the alleged misconduct.

Both individuals have since been granted bail by the courts, allowing them to remain free while legal proceedings continue.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case has drawn considerable public attention given Kariyawasam's profile as a former high-ranking government official. Authorities are expected to continue their investigations as the matter progresses through the judicial process.

Corruption-related prosecutions involving political figures have been under intense scrutiny in Sri Lanka in recent times, as public calls for accountability and transparency in governance continue to grow across the island.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the charges and the conditions attached to the bail are expected to emerge as the case moves forward in the courts.