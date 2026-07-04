Messi Magic Not Enough as Plucky Cape Verde Push Argentina to the Brink at World Cup

Reigning world champions Argentina survived one of the most dramatic scares of the tournament, requiring an extra-time own goal to finally see off a spirited Cape Verde side 3-2 and secure their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Debutants Cape Verde Refuse to Lie Down

Making their debut appearance on the sport's grandest stage, the Cape Verde national team delivered a performance that belied their status as newcomers, twice clawing their way back from a goal down to level the contest and push the South American giants deep into extra time.

Lionel Messi was once again on the scoresheet for Argentina, but even his individual brilliance could not spare the reigning champions from a gruelling battle against opponents who refused to accept the role of easy opposition.

A Thrilling Contest to Remember

The match was a contest of extraordinary tension, with Cape Verde's players demonstrating remarkable levels of resilience throughout. Every time Argentina appeared to have seized control, the African debutants found a way to respond, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

It ultimately took an unfortunate own goal deep in extra time to separate the two sides and hand Argentina the narrow victory they needed to advance to the knockout rounds.

What This Means Going Forward

While Argentina march on in their bid to defend their World Cup crown, questions will be asked about the manner of the victory. The performance served as a reminder that no team — however decorated — can afford to take opponents lightly at this level.

Argentina progress to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde exit the tournament having made a lasting impression on the global stage

Messi continued his scoring form despite the team's overall struggles in the match

For Cape Verde, the result is a defeat, but the manner of their campaign will be celebrated at home as a landmark moment in their footballing history. For Argentina, the warning signs cannot be ignored as the stakes grow even higher in the rounds ahead.

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