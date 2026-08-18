Ex-Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella Taken Into Custody Over Corruption Allegations

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been arrested by investigators from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

Senior Politician Held

Rambukwella, who previously served as a senior cabinet minister and government spokesperson under multiple administrations, was taken into custody by anti-corruption officials as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bribery and corrupt practices during his tenure.

The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's continuing efforts to hold public officials accountable for alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

Role of the Anti-Corruption Commission

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption is Sri Lanka's principal state body responsible for probing financial misconduct and corrupt behaviour among public servants and elected officials. The commission holds the authority to arrest and prosecute individuals found to be in violation of the country's anti-corruption statutes.

Rambukwella served as Health Minister at a time when Sri Lanka's public health procurement processes came under intense scrutiny, with allegations of irregularities in the acquisition of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.

Political Significance

The detention of a former cabinet minister is expected to draw considerable public and political attention, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a period of heightened demand for transparency and good governance following the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the next steps in legal proceedings are expected to be disclosed by authorities in due course.

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