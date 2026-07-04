Man Sought by Police After Wife Dies in Alleged Domestic Attack in Bimpokuna

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of fatally assaulting his 29-year-old wife following a domestic dispute in the Bimpokuna area, police have confirmed.

Woman Dies Following Alleged Attack

The young woman is reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained during the alleged assault, which is believed to have been triggered by a family disagreement. The incident has prompted an urgent manhunt as investigators work to locate the suspect, identified as the victim's husband.

Police Launch Manhunt

Law enforcement officials have appealed to the public for any information that may assist in tracking down the wanted man. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide, with investigations actively under way.

Domestic Violence Concerns

The tragic death has once again drawn attention to the alarming issue of domestic violence, which continues to claim lives across Sri Lanka. Women's rights advocates have long called for stronger protective measures and swifter legal action in cases involving intimate partner violence.

Domestic disputes that escalate to fatal violence represent one of the most serious challenges facing law enforcement and social welfare agencies across the country.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact their nearest police station immediately.