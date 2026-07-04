Litro Gas Slashes Prices in Relief for Sri Lankan Households

State-owned Litro Gas Lanka has announced a reduction in the prices of its domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) cylinders, offering much-needed relief to households and businesses across the country grappling with the high cost of living.

Price Cuts Across Cylinder Sizes

The price revision covers the commonly used cylinder sizes available to consumers island-wide. The reduction is expected to ease the financial burden on millions of Sri Lankan families who rely on LP gas as their primary cooking fuel.

A Welcome Move for Consumers

The announcement has been welcomed by consumer groups and household users alike, coming at a time when many Sri Lankans continue to feel the strain of elevated prices for essential goods and utilities. LP gas remains one of the most widely used cooking fuel sources in both urban and rural households throughout the island.

Litro Gas holds a dominant share of the domestic LP gas market in Sri Lanka, making its pricing decisions a significant factor in the day-to-day cost of living for a large segment of the population.

Government Policy and Market Conditions

The price reduction is understood to be in line with prevailing international market conditions, including movements in global LP gas procurement costs. State energy entities in Sri Lanka have in recent times been adjusting retail prices periodically to reflect changes in import costs and exchange rate fluctuations.

Consumers are advised to check with their nearest authorised Litro Gas dealer for the revised prices applicable to each cylinder size.

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