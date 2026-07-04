Intermittent Showers Expected Across Several Provinces and Districts on Saturday

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Saturday, 4 July 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, showers will occur at times across the following areas:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Anuradhapura District

Mannar District

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Meteorologists have cautioned that some areas within the affected regions could experience fairly heavy downpours, with rainfall accumulations expected to exceed 50 millimetres in certain locations.

The public in the mentioned provinces and districts is advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or travel. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant given the potential for significant rainfall accumulation.

The forecast was issued at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday morning by the Department of Meteorology.

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