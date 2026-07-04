Intermittent Showers Expected Across Several Provinces and Districts on Saturday
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Saturday, 4 July 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect intermittent rainfall throughout the day.
Affected Regions
According to the forecast, showers will occur at times across the following areas:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- North-western Province
- Galle District
- Matara District
- Kandy District
- Nuwara-Eliya District
- Anuradhapura District
- Mannar District
Heavy Rainfall Warning
Meteorologists have cautioned that some areas within the affected regions could experience fairly heavy downpours, with rainfall accumulations expected to exceed 50 millimetres in certain locations.
The public in the mentioned provinces and districts is advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or travel. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant given the potential for significant rainfall accumulation.
The forecast was issued at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday morning by the Department of Meteorology.
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good, my water tank almost empty, need this rain badly
Kandy side already raining since morning so forecast correct at least today
every saturday same story, showers expected, then nothing happens
meteorology department just guessing no, they dont even check properly