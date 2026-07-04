Ex-Navy Chief Karannagoda Granted Bail After CIABOC Arrest Over Yoshitha Rajapaksa Recruitment Scandal

Former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has been granted bail following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), in connection with the controversial recruitment of Yoshitha Rajapaksa into the Sri Lanka Navy back in 2006.

The Allegations

Authorities allege that Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was recruited into the Navy in 2006 through a process that bypassed the standard eligibility criteria required of all applicants. CIABOC, the country's principal anti-corruption body, moved to arrest Karannagoda over his alleged role in facilitating that irregular recruitment during his tenure as Navy Commander.

Arrest and Bail

Karannagoda was taken into custody by CIABOC investigators, marking a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention given the high-profile individuals involved. Following his arrest, the former naval chief was subsequently granted bail, allowing him to remain free while proceedings continue.

Background

Wasantha Karannagoda is one of Sri Lanka's most decorated military figures, having served as Commander of the Navy during a critical period of the country's civil conflict. His arrest, however, underscores the ongoing efforts by anti-corruption authorities to investigate alleged abuses of power that are said to have occurred during the previous Rajapaksa administration.

The case is expected to attract close scrutiny from both legal observers and the general public, as it touches on broader questions of nepotism and institutional integrity within the country's armed forces.

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