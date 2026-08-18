Health Ministry Steps In to Address Muslim Nurses' Uniform Dispute

Ministry Seeks Lasting Resolution to Long-Standing Concern

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to find both an immediate and long-term solution to concerns raised over the official uniforms worn by Muslim nursing staff, signalling a move towards greater inclusivity within Sri Lanka's public health sector.

Background to the Issue

Muslim nurses in Sri Lanka have long expressed concerns regarding the standard-issue uniforms prescribed for health service employees, with many indicating that the existing uniform policy does not adequately accommodate their religious dress requirements. The matter has been a point of ongoing discussion within health sector circles, prompting calls for a formal review of existing guidelines.

Ministry Takes Action

In response to the concerns raised, the Health Ministry has now initiated a process aimed at addressing the issue in a manner that is both respectful of religious beliefs and consistent with professional standards expected of nursing staff. Officials have indicated that the resolution being pursued would be both practical in the short term and sustainable over the longer term.

Significance for the Health Workforce

Sri Lanka's nursing workforce includes a significant number of Muslim women whose religious obligations require modest dress, including the wearing of the hijab. Advocates for the nurses have welcomed the ministry's intervention, describing it as a positive step towards ensuring that all healthcare workers, regardless of religious background, are able to serve with dignity.

The move is seen as an important acknowledgement by the government that workplace policies must be sensitive to the diverse religious and cultural identities of public sector employees.

The Health Ministry's decision is expected to bring relief to affected nursing staff and is likely to be welcomed by religious and civil society groups who have long championed the rights of Muslim women in professional settings across the country.

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