Court of Appeal Dismisses Yoshitha Rajapaksa's Bid to Drop Conspiracy Charge in Money Laundering Case

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a revision application filed by Yoshitha Rajapaksa, in which he sought to have a conspiracy charge struck out from the money laundering case currently pending before the Colombo High Court.

The ruling, delivered yesterday, dealt a blow to Rajapaksa's legal efforts to narrow the scope of the charges he faces. He had moved the Court of Appeal challenging the conspiracy count contained in the indictment filed against him by the Attorney General.

Background to the Case

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is facing money laundering charges before the Colombo High Court. The indictment includes a conspiracy charge, which his legal team had sought to quash through the revision application before the appellate court.

However, the Court of Appeal declined to intervene, dismissing the application and leaving the conspiracy count intact within the proceedings at the High Court level.

Case to Proceed at High Court

With the Court of Appeal's dismissal, the money laundering case — including the conspiracy charge — will continue its course before the Colombo High Court. The development signals that Yoshitha Rajapaksa will have to face the full scope of the indictment as it stands.

The case remains one of several high-profile legal proceedings involving members of the Rajapaksa family that have drawn significant public attention in recent years.

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