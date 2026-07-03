Tokyo Cement Champions Next-Generation Construction at BUILD BEYOND 2026 Summit

Tokyo Cement recently hosted the highly anticipated Build Beyond 2026 Summit, a landmark knowledge-sharing conference that united some of Sri Lanka's most distinguished minds in the construction sector under one roof.

A Gathering of Industry Leaders

The summit brought together leading academics, civil and structural engineering experts, and seasoned construction industry professionals, creating a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas, innovations, and forward-thinking strategies shaping the future of Sri Lanka's built environment.

The event featured keynote addresses delivered by renowned figures in the field, offering attendees valuable insights into emerging construction technologies, sustainable building practices, and the evolving demands of modern infrastructure development.

Building a Vision for the Future

As one of Sri Lanka's most recognised names in cement and construction materials, Tokyo Cement used the summit as an opportunity to reinforce its commitment to driving industry advancement beyond conventional boundaries. The conference served not only as a networking milestone but also as a call to action for professionals to embrace innovation and future-ready methodologies in their respective disciplines.

The Build Beyond 2026 Summit reflects Tokyo Cement's dedication to elevating the standards of Sri Lanka's construction industry through knowledge, collaboration, and technological progress.

Why It Matters for Sri Lanka

With Sri Lanka's infrastructure and construction sectors playing an increasingly critical role in the nation's economic recovery and long-term development, events of this nature carry significant weight. Industry stakeholders are under growing pressure to adopt smarter, more resilient construction approaches that can withstand both environmental and economic challenges.

Promotion of cutting-edge construction technologies relevant to the local context

Strengthening collaboration between academia and industry practitioners

Encouraging sustainable and cost-effective building solutions

Preparing the next generation of engineers and construction professionals

The Build Beyond 2026 Summit has set a strong precedent for industry-led initiatives in Sri Lanka, signalling that the country's construction sector is firmly looking ahead — with Tokyo Cement leading the charge.

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