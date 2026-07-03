Sri Lanka Elevated to Upper Middle Income Status by World Bank in Major Economic Milestone

Sri Lanka has been upgraded to upper middle income status by the World Bank, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's economic recovery following one of its most turbulent financial crises in recent history.

The World Bank's latest classification places Sri Lanka alongside Vietnam, which also received the same upgrade, reflecting meaningful progress in gross national income (GNI) per capita for both nations. The reclassification is based on the World Bank's annual review of country income categories, which uses GNI per capita thresholds to determine where nations are placed.

What the Upgrade Means

The World Bank classifies economies into four income groups: low income, lower middle income, upper middle income, and high income. Moving into the upper middle income bracket signals that a country's average national income has crossed the established threshold, reflecting broader improvements in economic output and living standards.

For Sri Lanka, the upgrade is particularly noteworthy given that the country was grappling with a devastating economic collapse just a few years ago, which saw foreign exchange reserves dry up, fuel and medicine shortages grip the nation, and widespread public unrest lead to a change in government.

A Remarkable Turnaround

The reclassification stands as a testament to the stabilisation efforts undertaken by the Sri Lankan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose bailout programme helped arrest the country's economic freefall. Fiscal consolidation measures, debt restructuring negotiations, and efforts to rebuild foreign reserves have collectively contributed to improved macroeconomic indicators.

Economists have cautioned, however, that while the World Bank's upgrade is a positive signal, the benefits of economic recovery are yet to be fully felt by ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom continue to face elevated costs of living and reduced purchasing power.

Where Does India Stand?

India currently remains in the lower middle income category under the World Bank's classification framework. Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and a significant global player, India's large population means that GNI per capita — the key metric used in these classifications — remains below the upper middle income threshold.

Vietnam Also Recognised

Vietnam's simultaneous upgrade highlights the Southeast Asian nation's sustained economic growth trajectory, driven largely by its manufacturing sector and strong export performance over recent decades.

The dual upgrades for Sri Lanka and Vietnam are expected to influence how international development assistance and lending terms are structured for both countries going forward, as upper middle income nations typically access financing on different terms compared to lower income classifications.

For Sri Lanka, the World Bank's recognition arrives at a critical juncture as the country continues its path toward long-term economic stabilisation and sustainable growth.

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