China Building 8 to 10 Ports Across South Asia Including Sri Lanka, Warns Indian Senate Official

India's Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has raised fresh concerns over China's rapidly expanding maritime infrastructure in South Asia, warning that Beijing is actively constructing between eight and ten ports spanning Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal — a development that has significant strategic implications for the region.

A Growing String of Pearls

The senior Indian parliamentary official flagged the scale of Chinese port development across neighbouring nations, describing it as a coordinated effort that extends well beyond routine commercial investment. The warning comes amid longstanding concerns in New Delhi about China's so-called "String of Pearls" strategy — a term used to describe Beijing's network of ports and maritime facilities stretching across the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka features prominently in this picture. China's deep involvement in the Hambantota Port, which was handed over to a Chinese state-owned firm on a 99-year lease in 2017, has long been cited as a textbook example of how strategic infrastructure can shift from economic asset to geopolitical leverage.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the remarks from one of India's most senior parliamentary figures serve as a reminder of the delicate balancing act the island nation faces between its two powerful neighbours. Colombo has repeatedly maintained that its engagement with Chinese infrastructure projects is purely economic in nature, aimed at bridging the country's significant development gaps.

However, critics both locally and regionally argue that the financial terms attached to many Chinese-funded projects — including high-interest loans and equity arrangements — leave smaller nations vulnerable to undue influence.

Regional Concern Grows

Beyond Sri Lanka, Chinese port activity in Bangladesh and Nepal has similarly drawn attention from regional security analysts. Together, these projects form what observers describe as an encirclement of India through infrastructure, raising alarm bells in New Delhi's defence and foreign policy establishments.

China is reportedly involved in constructing or financing between 8 and 10 ports across South Asia

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal are identified as key locations

India views the developments as a potential strategic threat to its regional dominance

Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port remains the most high-profile example of Chinese maritime investment in the region

Balancing Act for Colombo

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, the pressure to attract foreign investment remains intense. China remains one of the country's largest bilateral creditors and a key player in its debt restructuring process, making any sharp pivot away from Beijing politically and economically complex.

India's concerns over Chinese port expansion in the region reflect a broader anxiety about shifting power dynamics in the Indian Ocean — an arena where Sri Lanka inevitably finds itself at the centre.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's remarks are expected to further fuel debate in both Colombo and New Delhi about the terms under which South Asian nations engage with Chinese investment, and whether greater regional coordination is needed to manage Beijing's growing footprint.

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