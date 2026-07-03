Sri Lanka Choose to Bat First as West Indies Pace Threat Eases With Roach Injury

Sri Lanka won the toss ahead of the second Test against West Indies in North Sound and made the bold decision to bat first, despite a pitch carrying a notable covering of grass that would typically tempt any captain to bowl.

The decision came as a boost for the touring side, with West Indies veteran pace bowler Kemar Roach ruled out of the match through injury — a significant blow to the hosts, who currently lead the two-match series 1-0.

A Must-Win Situation for Lanka

With their backs firmly against the wall, Sri Lanka must win this match to level the series. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva was candid at the toss about where the team's priorities lie, placing particular emphasis on the side's ability to take 20 wickets — something they failed to achieve in the first Test.

The failure to bowl out West Indies twice in the opening match proved costly, and De Silva acknowledged that addressing that shortcoming would be central to any hopes of a series-levelling victory.

Roach Absence Opens the Door

The absence of Roach, one of the most experienced fast bowlers in world cricket, undoubtedly softens the West Indies pace attack and offers Sri Lanka's top-order batters a more manageable challenge than they might otherwise have faced on a green-tinged North Sound surface.

For Sri Lanka supporters, the combination of winning the toss, electing to get runs on the board early, and the enforced change in the West Indies bowling lineup has offered a renewed sense of optimism heading into this crucial Test match.

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