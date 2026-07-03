Four Remanded After Two Technical College Students Assaulted Over Rs. 100 Demand in Kurunegala

Four suspects have been taken into custody and subsequently remanded by courts in connection with a violent assault on two students from a technical college in Kurunegala, police confirmed.

Assault Triggered by Rs. 100 Dispute

The incident, which has drawn public attention and concern, reportedly stemmed from a demand for Rs. 100 made by the suspects towards the two young students. When the students failed to comply with the demand, the situation allegedly escalated into a physical assault, leaving the victims injured.

The two victims, who are enrolled at a technical college in the Kurunegala district, were targeted in what authorities are treating as a serious case of intimidation and violence against students.

Suspects Arrested and Remanded

Acting on complaints filed following the assault, law enforcement officers moved swiftly to identify and apprehend those responsible. All four suspects were subsequently produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody pending further investigations.

The arrests have been welcomed by the local community, particularly given growing concerns over the safety of students in and around educational institutions across the country.

Calls for Student Safety

This incident has once again brought into focus the vulnerability of young students to street-level harassment and violence. Authorities are urging members of the public to report any such incidents promptly to enable faster police response and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the court process.

Related Video