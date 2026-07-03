Former Navy Commander Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, who previously served as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

The arrest of the high-ranking former military official marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public figures accountable for alleged acts of corruption and misconduct.

A Senior Military Figure in the Spotlight

Karannagoda held one of the most senior positions within the Sri Lanka Navy during his tenure, commanding the naval forces during a critical period in the country's history, including the final stages of the civil conflict. His arrest by the country's principal anti-corruption body has drawn considerable public attention.

CIABOC, which operates as Sri Lanka's primary institution mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption-related offences, carried out the arrest as part of its investigative proceedings against the former commander.

Broader Context

The detention of a figure of Karannagoda's stature underscores the increasing scrutiny being applied to former senior officials across both the military and civilian sectors in Sri Lanka. Anti-corruption authorities have in recent years intensified their efforts to pursue high-profile cases that were previously left unresolved.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are expected to be made public as legal proceedings progress.