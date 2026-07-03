Chief Justice Sounds Alarm: A Weakened Judiciary Poses Greater Threat Than Natural Disasters

Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena has issued a stark warning that the collapse of judicial integrity poses a far more dangerous threat to a nation than natural calamities or external crises, cautioning that a country can be brought to ruin in a remarkably short period of time when its judiciary fails to function with independence and strength.

A Powerful Warning From the Bench

Delivering what observers have described as a pointed and timely message, the Chief Justice underscored the critical role that a robust and impartial judicial system plays in preserving a nation's stability, democracy, and social order. His remarks serve as a reminder that while floods, earthquakes, and economic shocks cause visible and immediate damage, the erosion of judicial credibility can silently dismantle a society from within.

The Chief Justice stressed that the judiciary stands as the final guardian of citizens' rights and the rule of law. When that institution is compromised — whether through corruption, political interference, or institutional weakness — the consequences for ordinary people can be swift and devastating.

Relevance to Sri Lanka's Current Climate

The warning carries significant weight in the Sri Lankan context, where public trust in state institutions has faced repeated tests in recent years. As the country continues its journey of political and economic recovery, the independence of the judiciary remains a cornerstone of any credible reform agenda.

Legal analysts and civil society advocates have long argued that judicial strength is inseparable from good governance, and the Chief Justice's remarks appear to reinforce that position with the full authority of his office.

A nation can be destroyed in a very short time not only by natural disasters or external threats, but by the failure of its own judiciary to uphold justice with independence and integrity.

A Call to Uphold Judicial Independence

The Chief Justice's statement is widely seen as a call to action — directed not only at members of the legal profession, but also at legislators, executives, and citizens alike — to respect, protect, and strengthen the institutions of justice that underpin a functioning democratic state.

Sri Lanka's legal community is expected to take careful note of these remarks, particularly at a time when the country's institutional frameworks are under close scrutiny both domestically and by the international community.