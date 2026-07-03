Central Bank Orders Nation Lanka Finance PLC to Wind Up Operations

CBSL Revokes Licence of Nation Lanka Finance PLC

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken decisive regulatory action against Nation Lanka Finance PLC, cancelling the company's finance business licence and ordering it to wind up its operations.

A Significant Move by the Monetary Authority

The decision marks one of the more significant interventions by the CBSL in the licensed finance company sector, signalling the regulator's continued commitment to maintaining stability and consumer protection within Sri Lanka's non-bank financial industry.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC, which had been operating as a licensed finance company under the oversight of the Central Bank, will now be required to cease its finance business activities following the cancellation of its operating licence.

What This Means for Depositors and Stakeholders

The winding up of a licensed finance company raises immediate concerns for depositors, creditors, and other stakeholders who may have financial dealings with the institution. Affected parties are advised to monitor official communications from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for guidance on the process and any arrangements made for the settlement of outstanding obligations.

The finance business licence of Nation Lanka Finance PLC has been formally cancelled by the CBSL.

The company is directed to wind up its finance business operations.

Depositors and creditors are considered key stakeholders in the winding-up process.

Regulatory Oversight in Focus

This action underscores the CBSL's ongoing efforts to regulate and supervise the licensed finance company sector in Sri Lanka, particularly in the context of broader economic challenges the country has faced in recent years.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has consistently maintained that protecting depositors and ensuring the soundness of the financial system remain its foremost priorities.

Members of the public who hold deposits or have any financial arrangements with Nation Lanka Finance PLC are encouraged to contact the Central Bank of Sri Lanka directly for further information regarding next steps and the formal winding-up procedure.

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