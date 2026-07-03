46,000 Child Abuse Victims Denied Justice, Warns Opposition Leader Premadasa

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded the alarm over the staggering number of child abuse and exploitation cases left unresolved in Sri Lanka, revealing that approximately 46,000 young victims are still waiting for justice to be served.

A Crisis of Accountability

Premadasa brought the troubling figures to public attention, highlighting what he described as a systemic failure to protect the country's most vulnerable citizens. The sheer scale of the backlog raises serious concerns about the capacity and commitment of Sri Lanka's legal and child protection institutions to deliver timely justice for affected children and their families.

The Opposition Leader's remarks underline a growing frustration among civil society advocates and child rights organisations, who have long argued that the existing framework for handling child abuse cases is inadequate and overburdened.

Children Left Behind

With tens of thousands of cases still pending, many families are reportedly forced to navigate a slow and often traumatic legal process, leaving child victims in prolonged uncertainty. Experts in child welfare have repeatedly warned that delays in justice can compound the psychological harm already suffered by young victims.

Around 46,000 children who have been subjected to abuse and exploitation are still awaiting justice, according to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Calls for Urgent Reform

Premadasa's statement is expected to intensify pressure on the government to accelerate judicial proceedings related to child abuse, strengthen investigative resources, and introduce reforms that prioritise the welfare and rights of child victims across Sri Lanka.

Child rights advocates have echoed the call for urgent action, stressing that every delay represents not just a failure of the justice system, but a continuation of suffering for thousands of Sri Lankan children who deserve protection, dignity, and resolution.

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