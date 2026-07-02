Sri Lanka's Health Ministry Targets Dramatic Reduction in Cardiac Catheterisation Wait Times

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has announced an ambitious government initiative to slash waiting times for cardiac catheterisation procedures from approximately one year down to just one month, signalling a significant push to improve cardiovascular healthcare delivery across Sri Lanka.

A Critical Step for Heart Patients

The Minister made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the urgent need to address the lengthy delays that heart patients currently face when seeking this essential diagnostic and treatment procedure. Cardiac catheterisation is a vital medical intervention used to diagnose and treat a range of heart conditions, and prolonged waiting periods can pose serious risks to patients whose conditions may deteriorate over time.

For many Sri Lankan families, the current waiting period of up to one year has been a source of significant anxiety and medical uncertainty. The government's target of reducing this to a single month would represent a transformative improvement in the standard of cardiac care available through the public health system.

Government's Commitment to Healthcare Reform

Minister Jayatissa's statement reflects the broader healthcare reform agenda being pursued by the current administration, which has placed renewed emphasis on reducing bottlenecks within the public hospital system and ensuring timely access to specialist medical services for all Sri Lankans, regardless of their financial means.

Cardiac disease remains one of the leading causes of death and hospitalisation in Sri Lanka, making improvements in cardiovascular care a matter of national public health priority. Reducing procedural waiting times is widely regarded by medical professionals as a key factor in improving patient outcomes and reducing preventable fatalities.

What This Means for Patients

Patients requiring cardiac catheterisation could receive treatment within weeks rather than waiting up to a full year.

Earlier intervention may lead to improved health outcomes and reduced complications for those with serious heart conditions.

The move is expected to ease pressure on families managing the stress and costs associated with prolonged illnesses.

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government is committed to reducing cardiac catheterisation waiting times from one year to one month, underscoring the administration's focus on accessible and timely healthcare for all citizens.

Further details regarding the specific measures, resource allocations, and timelines the government intends to implement to achieve this target are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks. Medical authorities and healthcare advocates will be closely watching the progress of this initiative as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to strengthen its public health infrastructure.