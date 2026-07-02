Sri Lanka Air Force Unit Rescues 14 Survivors Following Deadly Attack in Central Africa

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) aviation unit serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission has carried out a life-saving operation that rescued 14 individuals following a deadly attack in Central Africa, demonstrating the professionalism and courage of Sri Lankan peacekeepers on the international stage.

A Mission Under Fire

The SLAF contingent, deployed as part of Sri Lanka's longstanding commitment to United Nations peacekeeping operations, responded swiftly after a violent attack left multiple victims requiring urgent evacuation and medical assistance. The unit mobilised its aviation assets and moved into action under dangerous conditions to reach those in need.

Lives Saved in Hostile Territory

In total, 14 lives were successfully saved as a direct result of the mission carried out by the Sri Lankan airforce personnel. The operation required the crew to navigate a volatile and high-risk environment, highlighting the exceptional training and dedication of SLAF members serving far from home.

Sri Lanka's Proud Peacekeeping Legacy

Sri Lanka has maintained a strong presence in United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe for several decades. The country's armed forces have consistently earned recognition for their discipline, effectiveness, and humanitarian contributions in some of the world's most challenging conflict zones.

This latest act of heroism further cements the reputation of Sri Lankan peacekeepers as a reliable and courageous force within the international community, bringing pride to the nation and its defence establishment.

The swift response of the SLAF unit under hostile conditions underscores the high standard of readiness and commitment maintained by Sri Lanka's military personnel serving under the United Nations flag.

The Ministry of Defence and military authorities in Colombo are expected to formally recognise the efforts of those involved in the operation, as details of the mission continue to emerge.

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