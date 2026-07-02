Private Bus Fares Set to Increase from July 6, Confirm Transport Authorities

Commuters across Sri Lanka are bracing for higher travel costs as private bus fares are set to rise from Monday, July 6, following an agreement reached between the National Transport Commission (NTC) and the Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association (LPBOA).

Agreement Reached Between Key Transport Bodies

Industry representatives confirmed that the NTC and the LPBOA have jointly agreed to revise private bus fares, with the new rates coming into effect at the start of the working week. The decision marks a significant development for millions of Sri Lankans who depend on private bus services as their primary mode of daily transport.

What This Means for Passengers

The fare revision is expected to directly affect a large segment of the population, particularly low and middle-income commuters in urban and rural areas alike who rely heavily on private bus networks to travel to work, school, and essential services.

While full details of the revised fare structure are yet to be officially published, the agreement between the two key transport authorities signals that the increase is confirmed and imminent.

Industry Pressure Behind the Revision

Private bus operators have long argued that existing fare structures have failed to keep pace with rising operational costs, including fuel prices, spare parts, and maintenance expenses. The LPBOA has been among the most vocal advocates for a fare adjustment to ensure the financial sustainability of private bus operations across the island.

Commuters are advised to familiarise themselves with the updated fare schedules once officially released by the NTC ahead of the July 6 implementation date.

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