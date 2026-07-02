Kane's Late Brace Saves England From World Cup Shock Against DR Congo

Harry Kane delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in the closing stages to pull England back from the brink of a stunning World Cup humiliation, securing a 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta and booking their place in the round of 16.

A Near-Catastrophic Evening for England

Thomas Tuchel's side, carrying the weight of a nation's 60-year wait for major tournament glory, found themselves on the verge of one of the most embarrassing results in their World Cup history before their captain stepped up to rescue them.

The DR Congo had given England a genuine scare, taking the lead and threatening to cause one of the tournament's biggest upsets. For long spells, England looked disorganised and unconvincing against opponents who competed with intensity and tactical discipline.

Kane Rises to the Occasion

With the clock ticking and panic setting in among England supporters, skipper Harry Kane reminded the world of his quality, netting two crucial goals late in the match to overturn the deficit and seal all three points for his side.

The comeback will do little to silence concerns about England's overall performance levels, but it keeps their World Cup dream alive — at least for now.

Path to the Last 16 Secured

The victory ensures England advance to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where expectations will only grow. Tuchel's squad will need to show significant improvement if they are to mount a genuine challenge deep into the tournament and end six decades of hurt on the international stage.

For now, though, England breathe a collective sigh of relief — thanks almost entirely to the man wearing the armband.

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