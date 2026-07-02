Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay Suspends Hunger Strike on Legal Advice

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay has called off his hunger strike after receiving advice from his legal counsel, according to latest reports.

Sallay had launched the hunger strike while being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in protest against what he described as alleged ill-treatment during his detention.

The retired senior military officer was taken into custody by the CID as part of an ongoing investigation, the details of which remain under scrutiny. His decision to stage a hunger strike drew significant attention given his high-profile background as the former head of the country's premier intelligence agency.

Legal Counsel Intervenes

Following intervention by his lawyers, Sallay agreed to suspend the protest action. Legal advisers are understood to have counselled him against continuing the strike, likely citing concerns over his health and the potential impact on his legal proceedings.

The development raises fresh questions about the conditions under which high-profile detainees are held within the Sri Lankan criminal justice system, and whether adequate safeguards are in place to prevent alleged mistreatment during custody.

Further updates are expected as investigations into the case continue to unfold.

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