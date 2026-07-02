Central Bank Investigation Finds Infinity Rover Engaged in Illegal Financial Scheme

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has concluded that Infinity Rover, a financial services entity, was operating an illegal scheme in violation of the country's banking and financial regulations, according to findings from an official probe conducted by the monetary authority.

Central Bank Investigation Uncovers Prohibited Activity

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) launched an investigation into Infinity Rover after concerns were raised about the nature of its financial operations. Following the completion of the probe, regulators determined that the company had been engaged in activities that are expressly prohibited under Sri Lankan financial law.

Such schemes typically involve the unauthorised collection of deposits or the offering of investment products without the requisite licences and approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities. The Central Bank has consistently moved to crack down on such operations in recent years, warning the public against participating in unregulated financial schemes that pose significant risks to depositors and investors.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

The Central Bank has repeatedly cautioned Sri Lankan consumers to verify the legitimacy of any financial entity before committing funds, particularly amid a broader economic environment that has made citizens more vulnerable to fraudulent or unlicensed investment offers.

Members of the public are advised to check the CBSL's official register of licensed financial institutions before investing.

Any entity collecting public deposits without authorisation is acting in breach of Sri Lankan law.

Individuals who believe they have been affected by such schemes are encouraged to report the matter to the Central Bank or relevant law enforcement authorities.

Regulatory Action Expected

With the investigation now concluded, regulatory and legal action against Infinity Rover is anticipated. The Central Bank holds the authority to refer such cases to law enforcement agencies for further prosecution under the applicable statutes governing financial crimes in Sri Lanka.

This latest development underscores the Central Bank's continued commitment to protecting the integrity of Sri Lanka's financial system and safeguarding the interests of the general public from prohibited and potentially harmful financial schemes.