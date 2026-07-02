Bank of Ceylon Embarks on $10 Million Core Banking Overhaul

Sri Lanka's largest state-owned commercial bank, the Bank of Ceylon, is set to undertake a major technological transformation with plans to modernise its core banking system at an estimated cost of ten million US dollars.

A Strategic Leap into Modern Banking

The upgrade represents one of the most significant infrastructure investments the Bank of Ceylon has announced in recent years, signalling a firm commitment to bringing its operations in line with contemporary digital banking standards. The move is widely seen as essential for a institution of its scale and national importance, as customer expectations and competitive pressures continue to evolve rapidly across the financial sector.

Core banking systems form the backbone of any financial institution, handling critical day-to-day operations including customer accounts, transactions, loans, and deposits. An outdated system can hinder efficiency, limit product innovation, and expose banks to heightened operational and cybersecurity risks.

What the Modernisation Aims to Achieve

By investing in an upgraded core platform, the Bank of Ceylon is expected to benefit in several key areas:

Faster and more reliable processing of customer transactions

Improved digital banking capabilities and mobile services

Enhanced data security and regulatory compliance

Greater operational efficiency across its extensive branch network

Better integration with third-party financial technology providers

Significance for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

As a state bank entrusted with a vast customer base spanning individuals, businesses, and government entities, the Bank of Ceylon's modernisation drive carries broader implications for the country's financial ecosystem. A more agile and technologically advanced Bank of Ceylon could set a benchmark for other public sector financial institutions considering similar transformations.

The ten-million-dollar investment underscores the bank's recognition that digital readiness is no longer optional but a fundamental requirement for sustainable growth in today's banking landscape.

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka's economy is gradually stabilising following a period of severe economic turbulence, and financial institutions are increasingly looking to strengthen their foundations to support broader national recovery and growth efforts.

Further details regarding the timeline for implementation and the selection of a technology vendor are expected to be disclosed as the procurement process advances.