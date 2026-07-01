World Bank Elevates Sri Lanka to Upper Middle Income Country Status

A Milestone in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has received a significant international endorsement of its economic progress, with the World Bank officially upgrading the island nation to upper middle income country status — a landmark recognition that signals a meaningful turnaround following one of the most severe economic crises in the country's post-independence history.

What the Upgrade Means

The World Bank classifies countries into income categories based on gross national income (GNI) per capita. An elevation to upper middle income status places Sri Lanka alongside a group of nations that have demonstrated sustained economic development and improved living standards. The upgrade reflects a measurable improvement in the country's per capita income figures as assessed by the global financial institution.

For Sri Lanka, which just a few years ago was grappling with foreign exchange shortages, fuel queues, and an inability to service its external debt, the reclassification carries considerable symbolic and practical weight.

A Remarkable Turnaround

Sri Lanka officially declared an economic emergency in 2022, triggering widespread public unrest and the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The country subsequently entered into a bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and undertook a series of painful but necessary fiscal reforms, including tax increases, subsidy reductions, and restructuring of its foreign debt obligations.

The World Bank's latest classification serves as independent confirmation that those reform measures have begun to bear fruit, restoring a degree of macroeconomic stability to the country.

Cautious Optimism Ahead

While the upgrade is widely regarded as positive news, economists and policymakers are likely to caution that the reclassification does not mean the hardships faced by ordinary Sri Lankans are over. The cost of living remains elevated, and the full benefits of economic stabilisation have yet to be felt equally across all segments of society.

Nevertheless, the World Bank's decision to upgrade Sri Lanka's status is expected to bolster investor confidence and strengthen the country's standing in international financial markets as it continues on its path to recovery.

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