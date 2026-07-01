US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Bid to End Birthright Citizenship

Landmark Ruling Reaffirms Constitutional Right to Citizenship by Birth

The United States Supreme Court has delivered a significant legal blow to President Donald Trump, ruling against his executive order that sought to eliminate birthright citizenship for individuals born on American soil.

The ruling marks one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in recent American history, reaffirming a long-standing interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, which has traditionally guaranteed citizenship to virtually all persons born within the United States, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Trump's Order Challenged from the Outset

President Trump had moved to end birthright citizenship through an executive order, a measure that was almost immediately met with fierce legal opposition from civil liberties groups, immigration advocates, and several US states. Critics argued that the order was unconstitutional and directly contradicted the text of the Fourteenth Amendment, which has been in place since 1868.

The Supreme Court's decision represents a firm rejection of the Trump administration's position, with the nation's highest judicial authority drawing a clear boundary around the limits of presidential power in matters of constitutional rights.

Wider Implications for US Immigration Policy

The ruling carries broad implications for US immigration policy, an area that has been at the centre of political debate since Trump returned to the White House. Birthright citizenship has long been a point of contention among conservative policymakers, with some arguing it incentivises illegal immigration.

Opponents of that view, however, maintain that citizenship by birth is a fundamental constitutional guarantee that cannot be revoked by presidential decree alone, and the Supreme Court has now given that argument its most authoritative endorsement.

Significance for Sri Lankan and South Asian Communities

The decision is of particular relevance to Sri Lankan and South Asian diaspora communities in the United States, many of whom have children born on American soil. Any move to strip birthright citizenship would have had potentially life-altering consequences for thousands of families with ties to Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region.

The Supreme Court's ruling ensures that those protections remain firmly in place, providing considerable reassurance to immigrant communities across the country.

The White House has not yet issued a detailed formal response to the ruling, though the decision is widely expected to intensify the ongoing national debate over immigration reform in the United States.

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