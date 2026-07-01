Trump Raked In Over $1 Billion From Crypto Dealings in First Year of Second Term

United States President Donald Trump earned more than one billion dollars from cryptocurrency-related business activities during his first year back in the White House, according to mandatory financial disclosures filed for 2025.

The sweeping 927-page financial report revealed that a significant portion of those earnings — approximately $635 million — came in the form of royalties tied to a Trump-branded meme coin, a digital currency that has shed considerable value since its launch.

A Presidency With Deep Crypto Ties

The disclosure has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the extent to which the sitting US president has maintained substantial financial interests in the volatile world of digital assets while simultaneously shaping policy that governs the sector. Critics have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, given that cryptocurrency regulation falls squarely within the domain of the federal government Trump leads.

The meme coin, which bears Trump's branding, generated enormous initial interest but has experienced a sharp decline in value since its debut — a pattern common among speculative digital tokens that attract retail investors on the strength of celebrity or political association.

Scale of Earnings Raises Eyebrows

The scale of Trump's crypto-related income is remarkable by any measure. A billion-dollar return from digital asset dealings within a single year places him among the most financially active sitting heads of state in modern history, and underscores just how deeply intertwined his personal business empire has become with the cryptocurrency industry.

For Sri Lankan observers, the development offers a telling insight into how political figures in major economies are navigating — and in some cases profiting from — the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape, even as regulators worldwide struggle to keep pace with the sector's growth.

The financial disclosure, while mandatory under US law, is not subject to independent auditing, meaning the figures presented reflect Trump's own reported valuations of his holdings and income streams.

The revelations are expected to intensify scrutiny of the relationship between the Trump administration's approach to crypto regulation and the president's own considerable financial stake in the industry's fortunes.

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