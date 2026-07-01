Sri Lanka's External Current Account Deficit Expands in May 2026, Central Bank Reports

Sri Lanka's external current account slipped further into deficit territory in May 2026, with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reporting a shortfall of US$ 194 million for the month, primarily on account of a widening trade deficit.

Trade Imbalance the Key Driver

According to the latest data released by the CBSL, the deterioration in the current account position was largely attributable to the gap between the country's imports and exports continuing to grow. A trade deficit occurs when a nation's spending on foreign goods and services exceeds its earnings from exports, placing pressure on the overall balance of payments.

The development signals a challenging external sector environment for Sri Lanka as the island nation continues its broader economic recovery and stabilisation efforts following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Context and Implications

A widening current account deficit can place downward pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee and may affect the country's foreign reserve position if the trend is sustained over subsequent months. Policymakers and economic analysts will be closely watching whether the deficit narrows in the months ahead, particularly as tourism inflows and remittances from overseas Sri Lankans traditionally serve as important buffers to offset trade imbalances.

The CBSL continues to monitor external sector developments as part of its broader mandate to maintain macroeconomic stability in Sri Lanka.