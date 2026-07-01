Met Department Forecasts Widespread Showers Across Several Provinces and Districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 01 July 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect periods of rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several spells of showers are expected to occur across a wide stretch of the island. The affected areas include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Thundershowers Possible

In addition to general showers, the Meteorology Department has indicated that thundershowers may also develop in some of the affected areas. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology and take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities in the listed provinces and districts.

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