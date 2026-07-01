Met Department Forecasts Widespread Showers Across Several Provinces and Districts
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 01 July 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect periods of rainfall throughout the day.
Affected Regions
According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several spells of showers are expected to occur across a wide stretch of the island. The affected areas include:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- North-western Province
- Galle District
- Matara District
- Kandy District
- Nuwara-Eliya District
Thundershowers Possible
In addition to general showers, the Meteorology Department has indicated that thundershowers may also develop in some of the affected areas. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day.
The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology and take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities in the listed provinces and districts.
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finally some rain men, Colombo is too hot these days