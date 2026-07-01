IMF Urges Sri Lanka to Keep Economic Reforms on Track

International Monetary Fund Calls for Sustained Reform Drive

The International Monetary Fund has urged Sri Lanka to maintain the momentum of its ongoing economic reform programme, emphasising that continued progress is essential for the island nation's path to fiscal stability and long-term recovery.

Why Reform Momentum Matters

The IMF's message comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its economy following the devastating financial crisis that brought the country to its knees in 2022. Officials from the global lending body have stressed that slowing down or rolling back reforms could undermine the hard-won gains achieved so far.

Among the key areas the IMF has highlighted as priorities are revenue administration, public financial management, and the restructuring of state-owned enterprises — all of which form the backbone of Sri Lanka's agreed reform agenda under its extended fund facility arrangement.

Staying the Course

The Fund has consistently maintained that Sri Lanka's recovery, while showing encouraging signs, remains fragile and dependent on the government's ability to implement agreed measures in a timely and credible manner.

Strengthening tax revenue collection and broadening the tax base

Ensuring fiscal discipline and reducing budget deficits

Advancing structural reforms in key state institutions

Maintaining transparency and accountability in public spending

The IMF has underscored that prioritising reform momentum is not merely a condition for continued financial support, but a fundamental necessity for Sri Lanka to achieve lasting economic resilience.

A Critical Period for Sri Lanka

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the stakes could not be higher. The reform process, though at times painful in its short-term impact on households and businesses, is widely seen by international observers as the most credible route toward restoring economic stability, attracting foreign investment, and rebuilding public confidence in state institutions.

The government is expected to continue engaging with the IMF as part of its ongoing programme reviews, with each assessment serving as a key indicator of Sri Lanka's compliance with agreed reform benchmarks and its eligibility for further tranches of financial assistance.

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