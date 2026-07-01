Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Calls Off Hunger Strike Following Legal Counsel

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay has suspended the hunger strike he launched while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), acting on the advice of his legal team.

Sallay, who once headed Sri Lanka's premier intelligence apparatus, had begun the hunger strike as a form of protest while being held in CID custody. However, his lawyers intervened and urged him to abandon the action on legal grounds, prompting him to call it off.

Background to the Protest

The decision to go on hunger strike reflected Sallay's discontent with the circumstances surrounding his detention. The former intelligence chief had been a prominent figure during the previous administration, and his arrest drew considerable public attention given his high-profile role in national security matters.

While the precise legal concerns that led his counsel to advise against continuing the strike have not been fully disclosed, it is understood that his legal team believed the action could potentially complicate his case and his overall position before the courts.

Wider Context

Sallay's detention is part of a broader series of investigations targeting former officials connected to previous governments. His case has been closely watched by political observers and members of the public alike, given the sensitive nature of intelligence operations and the individuals involved.

As proceedings continue, his legal representatives are expected to mount a formal challenge on his behalf through the appropriate judicial channels.