Ex-President Gotabaya's Former Private Secretary Remains in Custody Until July 8

Sugeeshwara Bandara, who served as the private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been further remanded in custody until July 8, according to court proceedings.

The court ordered that Bandara remain in remand as legal proceedings against him continue. No bail was granted at the latest hearing, keeping him in state custody pending further judicial review.

Bandara held a prominent administrative role during Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidency, serving as one of the former head of state's closest aides. His arrest and subsequent remand have drawn considerable public attention given the seniority of his former position.

The case is among several legal matters that have emerged in the aftermath of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidency, which ended abruptly in 2022 when he fled the country amid widespread public protests over Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again before the court on July 8, at which point a further determination regarding his custody status is expected to be made.