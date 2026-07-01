CID Launches Special Investigation Into Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Racket Linked to Former President's Son

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated a special probe into an alleged luxury vehicle smuggling operation that has been linked to a son of a former president, sources close to the investigation have confirmed.

High-Profile Investigation Underway

The CID, which handles complex and sensitive criminal cases in Sri Lanka, has assembled a dedicated team to look into the alleged racket, which is said to involve the illegal importation of high-end vehicles into the country. The investigation marks yet another high-profile inquiry touching on individuals connected to the country's former political leadership.

Authorities have not yet made any formal arrests in connection with the case, though investigators are understood to be actively gathering evidence and questioning relevant parties as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling a Growing Concern

The alleged racket is believed to involve the circumvention of standard customs procedures and import regulations governing luxury vehicles, which attract significant duties and levies in Sri Lanka. Such schemes, if proven, can result in substantial losses to state revenue.

The CID has formed a dedicated investigative unit to handle the probe.

The case is linked to a son of a former Sri Lankan president.

The alleged smuggling operation involves high-end luxury vehicles.

No formal arrests have been announced at this stage.

Political Sensitivity Surrounds the Case

Given the political connections alleged in the case, the investigation is expected to attract considerable public and media attention in the weeks ahead. Sri Lankan authorities have faced increasing pressure in recent years to demonstrate that no individual — regardless of political lineage — is above the law.

The CID has not yet issued an official public statement detailing the full scope of the investigation or identifying any suspects by name.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case closely and provide updates as further details emerge from the investigation.