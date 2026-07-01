ADB Grants $200 Million to Support Sri Lanka's Recovery from Cyclone Ditwah

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to assist Sri Lanka in rebuilding communities and restoring critical infrastructure following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread destruction across parts of the island nation.

A Lifeline for Affected Communities

The substantial financial package is aimed at supporting recovery efforts in areas hit hardest by the cyclone, helping the Sri Lankan government accelerate rehabilitation work and restore essential services to displaced and affected populations. The funding is expected to address urgent needs across housing, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

Cyclone Ditwah inflicted significant damage on Sri Lanka, leaving communities in dire need of assistance and placing considerable strain on the country's resources at a time when it continues to navigate economic challenges.

ADB's Commitment to Sri Lanka

The Manila-based multilateral development bank has consistently supported Sri Lanka through various development and emergency relief initiatives. This latest approval underscores the ADB's ongoing commitment to the country's resilience and long-term recovery.

The $200 million will be directed towards post-cyclone reconstruction efforts

Funding is expected to cover infrastructure restoration and community rehabilitation

The assistance forms part of the ADB's broader disaster response framework for the region

Moving Towards Recovery

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to work closely with the ADB to ensure that funds are deployed effectively and reach the most vulnerable communities affected by the cyclone. The approval marks a significant step forward in the nation's path to recovery, offering renewed hope to thousands of families whose lives were upended by the disaster.

The ADB's support is a critical component in Sri Lanka's efforts to rebuild swiftly and sustainably in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The government is anticipated to outline a detailed recovery roadmap in the coming weeks, with international partners expected to play a key role in supplementing domestic recovery efforts.

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