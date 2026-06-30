US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Overturn $5 Million Sexual Abuse Ruling

The United States Supreme Court has refused to intervene in a civil case against President Donald Trump, allowing a jury verdict that ordered him to pay five million US dollars in damages for sexual abuse to stand.

Court Declines to Hear Appeal

In a significant legal development, the nation's highest court on Monday declined to take up Trump's appeal, meaning the original verdict handed down against him remains in full force. The decision leaves the former and current president with no further avenue to challenge the ruling through the federal court system.

The case was brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexually abusing her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. A jury found Trump liable for the abuse and ordered him to pay the multimillion-dollar sum in damages.

A Long Legal Battle

Trump had persistently sought to overturn the verdict, maintaining his innocence throughout the lengthy legal proceedings. His legal team pursued every available avenue to challenge the jury's findings, ultimately taking the matter to the Supreme Court in a final bid to have the decision reviewed or overturned.

However, the court's refusal to hear the case brings that effort to a definitive end. The justices provided no explanation for their decision, which is standard practice when the Supreme Court declines to review a case.

Implications for a Sitting President

The ruling carries considerable significance given that Trump is currently serving as President of the United States, making him the first sitting US president to have a civil sexual abuse verdict upheld against him at the highest judicial level.

Legal analysts note that while the case is civil rather than criminal in nature, the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene underscores the independence of the American judiciary, even when a sitting head of state is the subject of proceedings.

Carroll and her legal representatives welcomed the Supreme Court's decision as a final confirmation of the jury's findings, which they described as a landmark moment for accountability in the United States.

Trump has continued to deny the allegations and has not publicly indicated how or when the court-ordered payment will be made.

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