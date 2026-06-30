STF Uncovers Sniper Rifle and Ammunition Hidden in Ampara Forest Reserve

A high-powered sniper rifle, along with a magazine and seven rounds of ammunition, has been seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) following a recovery operation conducted within a forest reserve in the Ampara district.

Weapons Cache Discovered

The discovery of the sniper rifle marks a significant find for law enforcement authorities in the Eastern Province. The STF, known for its specialised counter-terrorism and security operations, led the recovery mission that resulted in the unearthing of the weapon and its accompanying ammunition.

Along with the rifle itself, officers recovered a loaded magazine and seven rounds of ammunition, raising serious concerns about the origins of the cache and who may have concealed it within the reserve.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the weapons came to be hidden in the Ampara forest reserve and whether any individuals or groups may be linked to the find. The recovery of a sniper rifle is considered particularly significant given the weapon's precision capabilities and its association with organised criminal or militant activity.

The Ampara district, located in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, has historically been a region of strategic importance to security forces, and discoveries of this nature continue to underscore the need for sustained vigilance in the area.

Further details are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

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