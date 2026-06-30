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Sri Lanka Women Face West Indies in Crucial Second ODI of 2026 Series

30 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Sri Lanka Women Face West Indies in Crucial Second ODI of 2026 Series

The Sri Lanka Women's cricket team is set to lock horns with the West Indies Women in the second One Day International of their ongoing 2026 series, with both sides eager to make their mark in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Series at a Glance

The bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women has generated considerable excitement among cricket fans across the island, as the national women's side looks to build on their performances and cement a strong position in the series standings.

The second ODI represents a pivotal moment in the series, with both teams well aware that the result could prove decisive in shaping the overall outcome of the contest. Sri Lanka's women cricketers will be looking to draw on home support and fighting spirit as they take on their Caribbean opponents.

What to Watch

  • Sri Lanka Women's batting lineup will be under the spotlight as they aim to post a competitive total
  • The bowling attack on both sides is expected to play a crucial role in determining the match outcome
  • West Indies Women bring considerable experience and athleticism to the contest

Sri Lankan cricket supporters will be keenly following every development as the women's team continues their campaign in this important international series. A strong performance in the second ODI could set the tone for the remainder of the tour and provide vital momentum heading into the closing stages of the competition.

The Sri Lanka women's cricket programme has been growing steadily in recent years, and fixtures such as this series against the West Indies provide invaluable exposure and competitive experience for the squad as they continue their development on the international stage.

💬 Join the Discussion 2

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 30 Jun 2026

come on girls show them what we got today

N
Nadeesha Kumari 30 Jun 2026

last match was dissapointing but today different hopefully

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