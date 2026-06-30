Sri Lanka's Trade Deficit Surges to More Than Double in May, Raising Economic Concerns

Sri Lanka's trade deficit expanded dramatically in May, more than doubling compared to the same period last year, in a development that is likely to draw close scrutiny from policymakers and economists monitoring the island nation's fragile economic recovery.

Widening Gap Between Imports and Exports

The sharp deterioration in Sri Lanka's trade balance reflects a growing gap between the value of goods the country imports and what it earns through exports. A trade deficit of this magnitude signals that Sri Lanka is spending significantly more on foreign goods than it is generating through overseas sales, placing pressure on its current account and foreign exchange reserves.

The more than doubling of the deficit in a single month is a notable setback for an economy that has been working to stabilise itself following the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years.

Context of Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has been engaged in an ongoing recovery effort supported by the International Monetary Fund, with authorities placing considerable emphasis on maintaining external sector stability. A widening trade deficit at this stage of the recovery could complicate efforts to rebuild foreign reserves and manage external debt obligations.

Economists have previously warned that sustained import growth, particularly if not matched by equivalent export earnings or inflows from tourism and remittances, could strain the balance of payments and put downward pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee.

Key Factors to Watch

The composition of imports — whether the increase is driven by consumer goods, fuel, or capital equipment — will be critical in assessing the long-term impact.

Export performance across key sectors such as garments, tea, rubber, and spices will be watched closely in the coming months.

Tourism revenue and worker remittances remain important buffers that can partially offset trade imbalances.

A trade deficit that more than doubles within a single month underscores the ongoing vulnerability of Sri Lanka's external sector and the need for sustained policy vigilance.

The May figures are expected to prompt fresh discussions among trade officials and financial analysts about the pace of import liberalisation and the steps needed to boost export competitiveness. The government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be under pressure to respond with measures that support export growth while carefully managing import demand in the months ahead.