SLT-Mobitel Partners with Starlink to Bring Satellite Internet to Sri Lankan Businesses

Sri Lanka's national telecommunications provider, SLT-Mobitel, has announced a partnership with Starlink to deliver high-speed satellite internet connectivity to businesses across the island, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital infrastructure development.

A New Era for Business Connectivity

The collaboration between SLT-Mobitel and Starlink, the satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, is set to open up reliable broadband access to Sri Lankan enterprises, particularly those operating in remote and underserved regions where traditional fixed-line or mobile connectivity has historically been limited or unavailable.

For businesses in rural areas, plantations, and offshore operations, consistent internet access has long been a challenge. This new arrangement is expected to address those gaps by leveraging Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite network, which is capable of delivering high-speed, low-latency internet to virtually any location.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Enterprises

The partnership positions SLT-Mobitel as the local distribution and service partner for Starlink's business-grade solutions in Sri Lanka. This means companies seeking to adopt the technology will be able to do so through an established and trusted local provider, benefiting from localised customer support and service management.

Businesses in remote areas will gain access to enterprise-grade internet for the first time

Industries such as agriculture, tourism, and logistics stand to benefit significantly

The arrangement supports Sri Lanka's broader digital economy ambitions

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

The move aligns with ongoing national efforts to expand digital connectivity and bridge the urban-rural divide in telecommunications. SLT-Mobitel, as the state-owned telecommunications giant, has consistently been at the forefront of introducing advanced technologies to the Sri Lankan market.

Satellite internet via Starlink represents a transformative step for businesses that have struggled with connectivity limitations, offering a practical solution where ground-based infrastructure has not kept pace with demand.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and seeks to attract investment, reliable and widespread internet connectivity is considered a critical enabler. The SLT-Mobitel and Starlink partnership is therefore viewed by industry observers as a timely and strategically important development for the nation's business community.

Further details regarding pricing, availability, and rollout timelines for the Starlink business packages through SLT-Mobitel are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.