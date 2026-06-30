Presidential Commission Into Coal Transactions Set to Begin Hearing Evidence

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry established to investigate coal transactions in Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin the formal recording of evidence on Tuesday, July 1.

The commission, which was appointed by the President to look into dealings surrounding coal procurement and related transactions, marks a significant step forward in its work as it moves from its preparatory phase into the active evidence-gathering stage.

A Key Step in the Inquiry Process

The commencement of evidence recording represents a critical milestone for the commission, signalling that investigators are now ready to hear testimony and examine documentation related to the coal transactions under scrutiny.

Presidential Commissions of Inquiry in Sri Lanka are empowered to summon witnesses, demand the production of documents, and examine individuals under oath, giving the body considerable authority to conduct a thorough investigation.

Public and Political Attention

Coal-related transactions have drawn considerable public interest in recent times, with questions raised over procurement processes, pricing, and the parties involved in such dealings. The establishment of a formal commission underscores the government's stated commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the energy sector.

Further details regarding the commission's schedule, the witnesses to be called, and the specific scope of transactions under examination are expected to emerge as proceedings get underway.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as the commission advances its work.

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