Navy Commander Kanchana Banagoda Elevated to Admiral by President Dissanayake

Sri Lanka's Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, has been promoted to the rank of Admiral with effect from June 30, 2026, in a ceremony marking a significant milestone in his distinguished military career.

The promotion was conferred by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who exercised his authority as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to elevate Banagoda to the navy's highest rank.

A Milestone Appointment

The elevation of Vice Admiral Banagoda to the rank of full Admiral reflects the confidence placed in his leadership by the country's civilian and military establishment. The rank of Admiral represents the pinnacle of a naval officer's career, carrying with it the full weight of command responsibility over Sri Lanka's maritime forces.

President Dissanayake, who assumed the role of Commander in Chief upon his election to the presidency, formalised the promotion as part of his constitutional duties overseeing the island nation's tri-forces structure.

Sri Lanka's Naval Leadership

The Sri Lanka Navy plays a critical role in safeguarding the country's extensive maritime boundaries, conducting search and rescue operations, and combating illegal activities at sea, including smuggling and unauthorised fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Admiral Banagoda's promotion underscores the government's commitment to maintaining strong and professional leadership at the helm of the naval forces as Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its maritime security capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.