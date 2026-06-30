Meteorology Department Issues Red Alert Wind Warnings Across 15 Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a serious advisory warning of strong winds expected to affect multiple provinces across the island, with red alerts now in place for 15 districts.

Provinces Under Threat

The warning covers a broad swathe of the country, with residents in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-central, and Northwestern provinces urged to exercise extreme caution as hazardous wind conditions are anticipated.

Red Alert Issued for 15 Districts

Meteorological authorities have elevated the threat level to red alert status across 15 districts, signalling that dangerous wind conditions are expected and that residents should take immediate precautionary measures to protect themselves and their property.

Residents in affected areas are strongly advised to stay indoors where possible, secure loose objects, and remain vigilant for further updates from the Department of Meteorology.

Public Urged to Stay Cautious

Authorities are calling on the public to monitor official weather updates closely and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the period of high winds. Fishermen and those engaged in coastal activities are particularly advised to heed the warnings and refrain from venturing out to sea until conditions improve.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the Department of Meteorology as the weather situation develops.

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