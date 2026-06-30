Malini Fonseka's Family Speaks Out Against 'Rajiniye' Biopic, Demands Transparency

The family of the late legendary Sri Lankan actress Malini Fonseka has come forward with a strongly worded condemnation of the production of an upcoming biographical film titled Rajiniye, alleging a troubling lack of transparency from those behind the project.

Family Raises Serious Concerns

In an official statement, relatives of the celebrated actress — widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's greatest ever screen icons — expressed deep dissatisfaction with the manner in which the film is being produced. The family claims they have not been adequately consulted or kept informed about the project, which is intended to portray the life of their late matriarch.

The statement makes clear that the family has significant reservations about how Malini Fonseka's legacy and life story are being handled by the film's producers, raising questions about whether the production accurately and respectfully represents the icon's remarkable journey.

A Legacy Worth Protecting

Malini Fonseka, affectionately known as the "Queen of the Screen," captivated generations of Sri Lankan audiences throughout a distinguished career spanning several decades. Her contribution to local cinema remains unparalleled, and her passing left a profound void in the country's cultural landscape.

Given the immense significance of her legacy to Sri Lankan society, the family argues that any cinematic portrayal of her life demands the highest standards of integrity, accuracy, and respectful engagement with those who knew her best.

Calls for Greater Accountability

Among the key concerns raised by the family are:

An alleged absence of meaningful communication between the film's producers and Fonseka's closest relatives

Uncertainty over whether the production has secured proper authorisation to depict her personal and professional life

Fears that the film may not faithfully represent the true story of the beloved actress

The family has called on the producers of Rajiniye to engage with them directly and demonstrate full transparency regarding the film's content, creative direction, and the intentions behind the project.

Industry and Public Reaction

The statement has sparked considerable discussion within Sri Lanka's film industry and among the actress's vast and loyal fan base. Many have expressed sympathy for the family's position, emphasising that a figure of Malini Fonseka's stature deserves a biographical portrayal that does full justice to her extraordinary life.

As of now, the producers of Rajiniye have not issued a public response to the family's allegations. The development is being closely watched by those within the local entertainment industry, with many calling for an amicable resolution that honours the memory of one of Sri Lanka's most beloved cultural figures.