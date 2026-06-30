Four Grade 11 Students Dead After Boat Capsizes in Wanathavilluwa

A tragic incident unfolded in Wanathavilluwa when four Grade 11 students lost their lives after a boat carrying a group of schoolchildren capsized while they were out collecting flowers.

Tragedy Strikes Young Students

The four victims, all students in Grade 11, were among a group of schoolchildren who had ventured out on the water as part of what is understood to have been a flower-collecting activity. The boat they were travelling in capsized, leaving several of the young passengers struggling in the water.

Despite efforts to rescue those on board, four of the students were unable to be saved and tragically drowned in the incident.

Community in Mourning

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community in Wanathavilluwa, a town in the North Western Province of Sri Lanka. Families of the victims and fellow students are said to be devastated by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

Authorities have been alerted to the incident and investigations are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the capsizing of the boat.

Calls for Greater Safety Measures

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about water safety for children, particularly when school or group activities involve travel by boat. Community members and concerned citizens have called on relevant authorities to enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their investigations into the incident.