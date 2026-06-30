Former State Minister Pillayan Remanded Until July 13 Amid Eastern Province Murder Probe

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, commonly known as Pillayan, has been placed in remand custody until July 13 as authorities continue their investigations into a series of murders reportedly linked to the Eastern Province.

The order was issued by a magistrate following the appearance of the former politician before court, marking another significant development in the long-running legal proceedings surrounding the high-profile case.

Who is Pillayan?

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, better known by his alias Pillayan, is a former leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), a breakaway faction of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He later entered mainstream politics and served as a State Minister, representing the interests of the Tamil community in the Eastern Province.

Despite his transition into democratic politics, Pillayan has remained a controversial figure, with multiple allegations of involvement in serious crimes dating back to the conflict era continuing to shadow his public life.

Ongoing Investigations

The remand order comes as investigators press forward with inquiries into murders believed to have taken place in the Eastern Province. Authorities have not yet concluded their examination of the evidence surrounding these cases, prompting the court to keep Pillayan in custody to facilitate the ongoing probe.

The case has drawn considerable public attention, given Pillayan's prominent political background and the gravity of the charges under investigation. Legal observers have noted that the proceedings reflect the judiciary's continued efforts to address crimes allegedly committed during and after Sri Lanka's civil conflict.

The matter is expected to be taken up again before the magistrate when the remand period concludes on July 13.