Former National Lotteries Board Chairman Arrested Over Bribery Allegations Tied to Ex-Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake

Former National Lotteries Board (NLB) Chairman Shyamila Perera has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), in connection with a high-profile graft probe linked to former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Arrest Details

Authorities confirmed that Perera was apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged acts of bribery associated with his tenure as NLB Chairman. The arrest marks a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention due to its connection to one of Sri Lanka's most prominent former cabinet ministers.

Links to Ravi Karunanayake

The probe is understood to involve alleged corrupt dealings that intersect with activities previously attributed to Ravi Karunanayake, who served as Minister of Finance during a particularly turbulent period in Sri Lanka's political and economic history. Karunanayake has previously faced scrutiny from anti-corruption investigators over a range of financial matters.

CIABOC's Role

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has been actively pursuing cases involving state institution officials in recent months, signalling a renewed push to hold those in positions of public trust accountable for alleged misconduct.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the timeline of court proceedings are expected to be released by CIABOC in due course. The arrest of a former chairman of a key state entity such as the National Lotteries Board is likely to intensify scrutiny of governance standards within Sri Lanka's public sector institutions.